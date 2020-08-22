HOME Secretary Priti Patel visited Colchester to check on how the zoo is coping since reopening after lockdown.

Ms Patel, whose Witham constituency includes Stanway, met with zoo's management team, including managing director Dr Dominique Tropeano.

They discussed the lockdown closure's affect on the Maldon Road attraction's finances and how the Government could help zoos in the future.

Ms Patel then enjoyed a behind the scenes tour where she got a close up look at the changes made in response to the challenge of Covid-19, as well as some of the animals.

She said said she was "very impressed" with the safety measures in place.

"They have created an environment that feels safe and I commend them," Ms Patel said.

"I was in contact with the zoo during lockdown and made representations to the Government about the high quality of their re-opening preparations.

“With major ongoing daily costs, there is no doubt that the zoo has been hit hard by the long pandemic closure.

"Even though it is now up and running, it is not out of the woods yet and urgently needs donations towards its save the zoo campaign.

“Colchester Zoo is a superb attraction for Essex and a well-known and respected centre for research and conservation. I hope people will continue to give it their full support.”

Meeting - Priti Patel chats with Melissa Dench, Dr Dominique Tropeano OBE and Sarah Forsyth

Dr Tropeano OBE added: “It was great to see Priti again and we were very pleased to show her the changes we have made to make our facilities as Covid-19 proof as possible.

"We were also able to brief her on the latest situation regarding the zoo’s finances and our plans for the future. Her support is greatly appreciated.”

Cute - Priti Patel visits Colchester Zoo’s penguins

Donations can be made at colchester-zoo.com/our-mission/support-us/colchester-zoo-operating-fund.