Pictures show coastguard volunteers rescuing two seal pups which were stuck off Chalkwell and Shoebury yesterday.

Southend Coastguard rescued the seals, one of which was malnourished and had a badly sprained flipper, from underneath the Barge Pier in Shoebury, as well as on Chalkwell's beach.

The first seal was rescued from the shallow water on Chalkwell beach, near the Toulouse restaurant.

The second, which volunteers say was just six weeks old, was rescued just hours after the first had managed to swim back out to sea with some assistance.

The coastguard also says 20 people gathering nearby had distressed the seal while it was stuck under the pier.

The seal is now in the care of the south Essex wildlife hospital.

A spokesman from Southend Coastguard said: "The team took some wading poles with them to access where the seal was as the pontoon was too slippery underfoot.

"The seal pup kept swimming back to the beach for a while and looked like it had problems with its left flipper and had some eye damage which could be caused by exhaustion, so the team kept a watch on the seal to ensure it was not disturbed by members of the public.

"Both Southend Coastguard and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue proceeded to the scene to help the seal pup and also support the kind member of the public who had alerted us and who was now was trying to clear approx 20 persons away who were closely gathered around the seal and causing it further distress.

"Once the BDMLR were on scene they assessed the seal and said it was approx six weeks old, malnourished and had a potential sprained left flipper. BDMLR was able to gather up the seal in a HM Coastguard blanket and take it to the South Essex Wildlife hospital in Orsett, Grays."