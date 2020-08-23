NO live shows will be held at Clacton's Princes Theatre for the remainder of the year, it has been announced.

The theatre, run by Tendring Council, has already announced that its pantomime would be pushed back to 2021, and shows scheduled in since lockdown began had been re-organised as restrictions continued.

Now the theatre has announced no live shows will take place in 2020, due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding performance restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Customers with tickets are being contacted to advise them of revised dates for their shows, or of cancellation if this applies, in order of original show date and are asked to be patient while the box office deals with the matter.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the theatre would use the time as an opportunity to carry out refurbishment works.

It will continue to operate as a wedding and events venue, while exploring options such as live streaming shows and a festive event in December.

“Though disappointing that we cannot continue to bring fantastic live shows to the Princes Theatre at this time, we will spend the time wisely,” said Mr Porter.

“Refurbishment that is difficult to factor into a busy schedule can be completed, and the theatre can continue to provide high-quality event space and act as a wedding venue.

“We are mindful though of the impact this has on us and the wider arts industry, which is why our theatre managers are leading the way as part of a national Arts Advocacy Group to support theatre into the future.”

Although restrictions are being lifted to allow socially distanced audiences in theatres, the council said many factors affect the theatre’s ability to put on a show

It added: "These include not only national and local restrictions in place because of Covid-19 for the venue, but also those elsewhere which can affect touring productions. Rehearsals are affected as well as performances."