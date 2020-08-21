A THEATRE group which has raised £100,000 for charity over the past 20 years will be putting on an alfresco show after its birthday celebrations were curtailed by Covid-19.

Clacton-based Mad About Theatre was preparing to showcase its 20th anniversary spectacular in May.

But like many thousands events across the country, it was stopped in its tracks by the Coronavirus pandemic.

But organisers have now come up with plans to mark the occasion with a live outdoor event this weekend.

Kaeren Duncan, from Mad Theatre, said: "Recognising that we all need some much-needed theatrical entertainment in our community, the cast has been rehearsing in gardens and via social media to bring music, mayhem, mishaps and much more to provide an afternoon of socially distanced theatre.

"Organisers have been working closely with Tendring Council and Little Clacton Parish Council to make this outdoor experience possible.

This fantastic al-fresco show will feature a variety of musical and performing artists for all ages, who are all really looking forward to the event.

"Acts include Lacey and her amazing puppets, Marcel and Ralph, Soul Food Singers from Mad About Theatre, the beautiful voice of Karen Davies, a fabulous young star Lacey Oelkers with Ralph and Marcel, spoken word from Nick Pelas accompanied by well-known musician Jim Reynolds and special guest, Magic Frostie.

"The cast of the Mad About Theatre Company will also perform their hilariously topical spoof The Masked Menace of Malmesbury."

People are invited to bring their own chairs and picnic blankets to Plough Corner, Little Clacton, for the event on Sunday, August 23, at 2pm.

There will be a tea tent and ice cream on sale.

Tickets are available must be booked in advance by calling 07709 315 510 and cost £5 for adults and £3 for children.