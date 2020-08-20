FEARS Frinton could be cut off during an emergency could soon be over if Town Hall bosses agree to back a councillor’s plans to repair crumbling roads.

Town councillor Terry Allen has been calling for improvements to be made to a series of private roads in the town which, he said, are deteriorating rapidly.

He fears if Frinton’s railway gates are blocked following an accident, emergency services would struggle to access the town from Walton due to the damaged roads.

Frinton and Walton Town Council has now agreed to pay £4,000 towards the costs of a proposed repair project, which would cover the route linking Frinton to Walton via the Esplanade, Cliff Way, Quendon Way, Central Avenue and Rainham Road.

“Cars were getting damaged – there were craters everywhere,” said Mr Allen.

“Everyone was washing their hands of this and it wasn’t much our county councillor could do – if Essex County Council does one unadopted road it would have to do whole of Essex, so it kept getting knocked back.

“But we discovered something in the road regulations that allow – if the affected road is a main access into a town – a council to take it upon themselves to repair it.

“We needed permission from local highways department as we can’t just go and dig it up but Essex County Council has finally given us the nod as long as we pay.

“It is a one-off repair, we are not taking over the road.

“We are doing this purely because it’s an access road, we’re doing it for health and safety reasons.

“It’s a bus route and it’s used by fire engines, ambulances and the police if the gates are out of action.”

Mr Allen told the town council Tendring Council could pay for the rest of the costs, expected to be in the region of £10,000, if the town council made a contribution.

He will be meeting with Tendring Council officers to discuss the issue further.

Fellow ward councillor Nick Turner backed the proposals but said a number of residents on the private road were not happy with it being repaired as they feared it would become a “rat run”.

Walton councillor Delyth Miles added: “If the gates are down for half an hour, people could lose their lives. That should be huge fear for us.”