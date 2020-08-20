Students across the country received their GCSE results this morning.

Six students from Plume Academy in Maldon were among the best in the country.

• Jamie Steven with 8 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s

• Lucas Chaplin with 8 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 1 grade 7

• Martha Carlin with 6 grade 9s and 5 grade 8s

• Daisy Jewell with 7 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 1 grade 7

• Isla Watterston with 7 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 1 grade 7

• Lily Peace with 6 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s

Lucas Chaplin, who is going onto Colchester College to study medieval history, politics and maths said: "They are there abouts what I was expecting but they are probably a bit higher than I was expecting.

"We will never know what it would have been like, we could have done all our exams in quick succession but instead we have had our results decided by someone completely different.

"I don’t really feel like they are mine because we haven’t sat any exams.

"We won’t know the difference between out algorithm grades and what our teachers gave us but I’m glad the U-turn happened before we got out results but it’s unfortunate for the A-level students."

Plume's best performing student, Jamie Steven said he would 'preferred to have sat some exams'.

He said: "I would have like to have sat my RE exam because I got an eight in my year ten mock exam, but my results are better than I was expecting.

"This is a formal way of getting out results but we can’t really compare it to previous years and I don’t think it should be compared."

Jamie is going to Colchester College to study maths, further maths, physics and chemistry

Carl Wakefield, Principal of Plume Academy, said:

“I cannot begin to tell you how proud I am of Year 11 and our team of staff for achieving these fantastic results. These outcomes are even more encouraging given the ongoing unprecedented national context.”