CLACTON Town Hall has been lit up in rainbow colours to mark the first Pride event in the town.
Tendring Council offices will be lit up to mark the LGBTQ+ celebration.
Originally Clacton Pride was to be a street party-style event, but due to Covid-19 has now moved to a virtual celebration today.
Cheryl Piper, chairperson of the Clacton Pride organising committee, said the virtual event was a first step.
“It’s a shame we couldn’t hold our original plans, but we now have lots of time to organise next year’s and our virtual event is going to be great,” said Cheryl.
“We’re really excited to be holding the first-ever Clacton Pride, and hope that lots of people support the virtual celebration.
“Our thanks go to the chairman and staff of the council for their support for our event.”
Dan Land, council chairman, said it was exciting to have the first Pride event in the district.
“I am proud that Tendring Council is supporting this landmark event for Tendring by lighting up for Clacton Pride,” he said.
“The LGBTQ+ community adds to the diverse and inclusive population we have in Tendring, and by lighting up the Town Hall we are showing our support for this.”