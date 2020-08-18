Police are looking for a man in connection with a theft.
Essex Police would like to talk to the man following a theft from an 82-year-old woman in Aldi, in The Causeway, Maldon at around 11.20am on Wednesday, August, 12.
The victim reported that she was approached by a man who then took her purse.
Anyone with information is asked to call Maldon police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/125551/20 or report information by visiting essex.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.