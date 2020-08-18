A major U-turn by the Government will see hundreds of A-level students in Essex receive increased grades.

But one headteacher has said it might be 'too late' for the majority of results to be rectified.

Carl Wakefield, headteacher at Plume Academy in Maldon said: "Whilst we were exceptionally pleased, the bottom line is that this whole debacle could have been avoided in the first place.

"This is because they set us a task back at the start of April to conduct a carefully managed, robust, detailed and ultimately, fair process with the core objective of submitting grades to the examination boards that we genuinely felt our students would have achieved had they actually sat their examinations.

"We wholeheartedly feel that we did this to the very best of our ability, utilising every available piece of evidence for every single one of our near 500 GCSE, AS and A level students and whilst knowing each students clear progress and application trajectory too.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Gavin Williamson had previously defended the “robust” system, which saw almost 40 per cent of grades reduced from teachers’ predictions.

On Thursday, some schools in the district refused to publish results, due to the nature of how they were awarded.

Carl said: "From a Plume Academy perspective, none of our university destined students were ultimately affected but we had a number of students who clearly did not initially secure the grades we predicted and that they were destined to achieve – prior GCSE, AS and mock examination outcomes were just three key factors in providing direct evidence of what they had achieved, were more than capable of achieving and in our opinion, would have achieved.

"Due to the U-turn, this has now been rectified, however, far too much upset and consternation has been caused when again, it need not have been the case.

"On a national scale, students who were destined to attend their first choice university and had worked so hard for a number of years to fulfil such an ambition have now unnecessarily lost out and it looks like it is too late for the majority of these to now be rectified.

"In any reasonable persons eyes, this is simply not acceptable and I genuinely feel for both our own who had to go through the five days of waiting to see what would happen and those other young adults across the nation whose actual life chances and prospective pathways have now been permanently altered as a direct result of the extremely disappointing and hugely concerning mishandling of something so fundamentally important a milestone in theirs and many other young peoples’ lives’"