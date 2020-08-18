POLICE are searching for a missing 65-year-old man.
Stuart Lay was last seen in Marine Parade, Dovercourt, on Thursday, August 13.
He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall with a full beard and glasses.
He is believe to be either in the west of Essex or east London area.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We’re worried about him and need to find him to make sure he is ok.
"If you have seen him please call us on 101 quoting incident 1257 of the 15 August or if you have any other information please contact us via live chat on our website essex.police.uk."