People are choosing to stay local this summer and Tendring has a lot to offer holidaymakers looking for a staycation this year.

With visitors enjoying glorious weather so far this year, the Essex Sunshine Coast is living up to its name and Tendring’s seaside towns could be mistaken for any European resort.

Tendring Council is supporting the Government’s drive to encourage people to safely use our high streets by launching a ‘Shop Safe’ campaign. Visit tendringdc.gov.uk/staysafe for more information about how to keep safe on your day out in Tendring.

August 10 to 17 also celebrates ‘Shop Local’ week and Tendring is open for business with shops, restaurants and services opening their doors to visitors, with new safety measures in place.

The resorts of Clacton, Walton and Frinton all provide something special, varying from the family fun attractions of Clacton with its award-winning pier, the independent shops and al fresco dining in Frinton and the traditional seaside vibe with ice-creams and a fun fair on the pier in Walton. Alternately take a trip to one of Britain’s smallest towns, Manningtree, and visit some of the unique independent businesses or explore historic Harwich and Dovercourt and learn about the Mayflower 400 story. Visit historicharwich.co.uk to find out more about the many attractions and museums locally.

If a fun-filled holiday by the sea is what you’re looking for then take a trip to Brightlingsea this summer. Take a leisurely stroll by the harbour, taking in the views of the beach and sea. Enjoy coffee and cake while overlooking traditional beach huts or a glass of cold wine watching the boats moor in.

After a busy day at the beach or shopping why not soak up the holiday atmosphere at one of the many restaurants overlooking the beach, or a quirky independent bistro in the hub of the high street. The Government’s Eat Out to Help Out schemes takes place every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from August 3 to 31 where you will receive a 50 per cent discount on your food and non-alcoholic drinks. Visit the Government’s dedicated webpage to find out which premises are participating at gov.uk.

Andy from the Thai Up at the Quay in Harwich said, “We are now open after being closed for four months and I’m pleased to be offering “Rishi’s Reward” – the government’s Eat Out to Help Out’ campaign, encouraging people to eat out. The response has been overwhelming. We are seating 30 people maximum to adhere to social distancing rules and we have hand sanitiser at the door.”

The pandemic has caused many UK businesses to struggle and therefore people are being encouraged to support their local shops and restaurants to keep the economy going. If people look a little closer to home, they will discover that everything they want in a holiday is a stone’s throw away in Tendring.