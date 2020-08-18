OUR recent feature on Butlin’s holiday park brought memories flooding back for those who fondly remember trips to Clacton.
The famous camp, which opened in 1938 and sadly closed in 1983, was, for so long, the jewel in the crown when it came to Tendring tourism.
Thousands and thousands descended on the site, in West Road, and it enjoyed its real heyday in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.
The super swimming pool proved a hit with families and children and there were so many other attractions, from shops and a ballroom to the bowling green, open-air roller-skating and a miniature railway.
The pictures on this spread were kindly supplied by Clacton and District Local History Society chairman Norman Jacobs, who has fond memories of childhood holidays at Butlin’s.
