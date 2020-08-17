AN investigation has been launched after asylum seekers were mistakenly placed in a village hotel.

The Home Office has confirmed Rivenhall Hotel has been incorrectly used to house immigrants who have applied for asylum in the UK and says the mistake is a result of "operational failures".

The issue came to light when Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage published a video on Twitter showing his attempts to book a room at the hotel, which is based just off the A12.

In his video, he could be seen walking into the reception area and talking with a member of staff.

Mr Farage was eventually asked to leave the property but claimed the next available room wasn't free until January 3.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been most critical of the crisis in the Channel.



So why is her local hotel in Witham housing illegal migrants?



Speaking at the end of the clip, he criticised Witham MP and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has previously described the issue of asylum seekers crossing the channel as "shameful".

Writing on Twitter, he added: "Home Secretary Priti Patel has been most critical of the crisis in the channel.

"So why is her local hotel in Witham housing illegal migrants?

"She is taking her constituents and all of us for a ride."

The Home Office says "significant failures" exposed by the error are being followed up and the second Permanent Secretary, Shona Dunn, is conducting a review to ensure errors are not repeated in the future.

The Home Office also says Ms Patel was not aware of the mistake.

A spokesman added: "On Friday afternoon, the Home Office became aware that an error was made in placing asylum seekers. This error was the result of operational failures where the correct policy and procedures were not followed.

"The Home Office has a statutory obligation to provide asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute with accommodation.

"But they should be placed in major conurbations wherever possible so that appropriate support and services can be more readily provided.

"As this is not the case in this instance, alternative accommodation provision has since been sought in accordance with the Immigration Asylum Act 1999 and the Asylum Support Regulations 2000.

"A full review of this operation is now being conducted."

Rivenhall Hotel was contacted but declined to comment.