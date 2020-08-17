FORMER reality TV star Mark Wright stopped for a selfie with a patrolling police officer before visiting a coastal resort for an unknown filming project.
The former Only Way is Essex star turned radio and television presenter, 33, was spotted in Colchester on Saturday morning by a patrolling PCSO.
Wright stopped for a selfie with the delighted officer.
Officers maintaining the Essex Police – Colchester social media page said: “Whilst out on patrol this morning our PCSO’s did a bit of celeb spotting and found this friendly Essex chap.
“Despite the very British Summer weather that has now swept in the team will be out and about all over Colchester to provide some visibility and support to our residents.”
The star was spotted with a film crew at the Grade II-listed art deco Round House, in Frinton, later that day.
That man Shalit @jonathanshalit pic.twitter.com/b9hHeSy3M5— Mark Wright (@MarkWright_) August 15, 2020
Onlookers reported seeing a “big limo and photographers.”
In a video posted to his Twitter account, Wright described the “beautiful scenes” in Frinton.
He was at the picturesque Round House with his manager Jonathan Shalit, who posted to his Twitter page that he was producing “on secret location” for a “US commissioned pilot.”
Final shot of the day for US commissioned Pilot @ABCNetwork @CBS @NBCUniversal @21CF @InterTalent pic.twitter.com/p8spmdOkuG— Jonathan Shalit OBE (Hon Prof) (@jonathanshalit) August 15, 2020