A police probe has been launched after nine cars had their tyres slashed in a Friday night frenzy.
Officers are now investigating after a man was seen damaging several parked cars in Jaywick.
The team are now urging anyone with information to come forward after the slashing, which took place in Willow Way and Meadow Way at about 9.30pm on Friday August 7.
A spokesperson from Essex Police said: "Anyone with information or CCTV is asked to call PC Rhys Linge at Clacton Police Station on 101 quoting incident 1569 of August 7."