Police are appealing for help in tracking down window-breaking burglars after a house was targeted in Clacton.
Officers are now calling on witnesses to come forward after the burglary, which took place on Herbert Road, on Tuesday August 4.
It's believed suspects broke in through the front window sometime between 5pm and 6pm, with police also receiving reports that a woman was seen acting suspiciously outside the front of the house sometime after 5.30pm.
The team are now urging anyone with any useful information, no matter how small, to get in touch.
A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: "Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting reference 42/118041/20 or report online at https://www.essex.police.uk"