BUILD, build, build, said the Government.

Fist punching Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the country would build its way out of the coronavirus pandemic and would build Britain better.

But building yet more homes in Tendring does not sound better in any way.

The district has already seen its fair share of development in recent years as developers took the opportunity to submit speculative proposals in the light of Tendring Council having no Local Plan in place.

That is the price we pay for having a glorious coast and countryside and being close to London.

But the downside of this influx of residents is they can’t exist without services.

Homes need infrastructure - a doctor’s to call when needed, schools for children, a hospital in times of medical crisis.

You have to cater for all the other aspects of life or what is currently a pleasant place to live will soon become extremely unpleasant.

Green spaces too must be preserved to prevent the town becoming a concrete jungle. They are vital for residents’ wellbeing and should not be sacrificed on the altar of profit.

As always, everything must be in moderation.