I WELCOME the investment of £1.9million for a shovel-ready project in the Clacton constituency.

Recently, the Prime Minister announced the creation of the £900million ‘Getting Building Fund’, for shovel-ready projects across the length and breadth of the country.

The first set of projects that will benefit from this funding have now been announced and £1.9m for a new Jaywick Market and Commercial Space has been included.

This scheme will create new opportunities and jobs in the area.

This scheme will build a commercial facility and vibrant local market on a gateway site in Jaywick Sands in response to a known undersupply of commercial space and a high level of credible demand for affordable light industrial, studio and basic office facilities within the area.

The proposal is to construct 13 low cost units offering 9,500sqft lettable area and a covered local market of 20 affordable pitches.

This will form part of a programme of wider regeneration and will deliver an extensive range of positive social impacts to help alleviate the severe challenges experienced by much of the Jaywick Sands community, which is the most deprived in the country.

These positive impacts include increased employment opportunities, increased training opportunities, a rise in skills and employability, pride in the area, a rise in aspiration, especially amongst younger people and significantly improved health benefits through affordable access to fresh foods.

We know that this Government wants to invest in our communities and this funding is the first example of that in our area, and I know more will follow.

This new commercial space in Jaywick Sands will be transformative for the area and will create 86 new jobs, whilst delivering positive benefits for local residents.

I look forward to visiting the new Jaywick Market and Commercial Space when it is open, and once again I thank Tendring Council for all they are doing to spearhead regeneration in the area.

Giles Watling, MP for Clacton