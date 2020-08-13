Tiptree's Wilkin & Sons are to star in ITV's Inside Britain's Food Factories tonight, Thursday, August 13.

The firm, which has been making jam and preserves for kings and queens for 130 years, is one of the biggest suppliers with the UK jam market worth a staggering £100 million a year.

The firm makes 60 million jars of jam and preserves a year and uses a unique table top growing system for strawberries to save pickers backs and joints.

Chris Newenham, joint Managing Director of Wilkin & Sons, said: "We grow 20 different types of fruit on our farm."

The jam factory has seen Tiptree grow up around it and it employs many local workers, it has also held the Royal Warrant since 1911 when it was awarded it from George V and Tiptree products can be found in more than 70 countries, on luxury cruise liners, top hotels and on top airlines.

Tracy Warren, who works at Wilkin & Sons and appears in the show, said: "I've worked here for 28 years and I love seeing our jam on the telly."

The ITV show narrated by actress Siobhan Finneran, goes behind the scenes at the factories that keep the country going with essential food.

As well as Wilkin & Sons the show will visit the Bombay Sapphire gin distillery in Hampshire and family firm Hunters the Bakers in Bolton, who make Eccles Cakes.

Inside Britain's Food Factories is on ITV tonight at 8.30pm.