NHS trusts in Essex will be handed more than £8million to upgrade their facilities ahead of the winter amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced trusts across England would receive a share of £300million.

The additional cash will enable hospitals to maintain essential services and reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection during the coming months.

The funding comes from a £1.5billion capital building allocation for the the NHS set out by Mr Johnson in June.

The East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, will get £3,051,000. Mid and South Essex Hospital Trusts will be handed £4,838,000 and the Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust in Harlow will get £400,000.

In all, 117 trusts will benefit from the funding, which could be used by hospitals to increase their A&E capacity, with more treatment cubicles and expanded waiting areas to ease overcrowding and improve infection control.

It could also enable hospitals to increase the provision of same-day emergency care and improve patient flows to help them to better respond to winter pressures and the risks of fresh coronavirus outbreaks.

Officials said the projects would all be completed by the start of 2021 so that hospitals would benefit from the upgrades during the peak months of winter.

Mr Johnson said: “We continue to deliver on our promise to build back better and faster, with £300 million allocated today for NHS trusts to upgrade their facilities and improve A&E capacity. “These upgrades will help our fantastic NHS prepare for the winter months, helping them to deliver essential services and reduce the risk of coronavirus infections.”

It comes on top of a £3 billion cash injection for the NHS in England – with extra funding also for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – announced last month to help it to cope with the expected winter pressures.

That funding has been earmarked to enable the NHS to continue to use the extra hospital capacity acquired from the independent sector, maintain the Nightingale hospitals until the end of March and expand its flu vaccination programme.