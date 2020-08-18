GREEN-FINGERED floral fanatics have continued to keep a seaside town looking pretty despite an annual competition being as good as cancelled.

Each year, eagle-eyed judges working on behalf of Anglia In Bloom meticulously inspect the best, and worst, flower displays, across several different regions.

This year, however, as a result of the devastating impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, the 2020 campaign will no longer be going ahead.

In its absence, the decision has been made to launch a virtual competition instead, so dedicated gardeners from towns and villages can still enter their colourful creations.

Members of The Frinton & Walton Heritage Trust, for example, have continued to apply themselves during the pandemic, to perfect the town’s floral presentation.

Frinton In Bloom’s David Foster is still hoping for success, despite the slightly more difficult circumstances.

“Although the Anglia In Bloom judges aren’t coming this year, they are running a sort of virtual reality competition,” he said.

“So, our team has still been working hard throughout the lockdown, and our in bloomers have been keeping the Railway Cottage Garden looking good.

“We will still be sending in pictures and all of the information about what we have still been working on throughout the year and will be working on continuously.”