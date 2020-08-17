TOWN councillors have spoken out against plans to convert a care home in Walton into 18 “bedsits”.
LPB Homes has submitted plans for change of use to convert Asher House in Third Avenue, into four residential units.
Plans show each unit would have four residents with en suite shower rooms, but they would share a kitchen.
Walton councillor Delyth Miles said it meant the property could house 18 people and would be “no better than a House in Multiple Occupation”.
Fellow ward councillor Anne Davis said Frinton and Walton Town Council should “oppose it at all costs” as it is on a residential road containing families and children.
“It’s just not appropriate,” she said.
Councillor Terry Allen said the units would attract younger, vulnerable people and would bring social problems to the residential road.
The town council recommended the plan for refusal, but a final decision will be made by Tendring Council.