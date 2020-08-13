A CELEBRITY singer and former talent show contestant enjoyed a spot of lunch at a family-run restaurant and manicure at a beauty bar following a trip to a seaside town.

Fleur East, 32, from Walthamstow, is perhaps best known for her career-launching stint on the X-Factor in 2014, where she finished in second place.

During the show, she made history after becoming the first contestant to achieve an iTunes Number 1 during the competition, with her performance of Uptown Funk.

Despite losing out to eventual winner, Ben Haenow, Fleur has enjoyed success with debut single Sax, and also appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Earlier this week, the star popped by My Big Fat Greek Taverna, a family-run restaurant in Marine Parade East, in Clacton, which is owned by Jason Smedley.

She also visited the All That Jazz Beauty Bar next door, which is run by Jason's daughter, Jazz Christodoulou, who has known Fleur for a while.

“Fleur is a good friend of ours after being introduced through a family member who managed a club she was singing in," she said.

"Not only are we her nail technicians but we’ve become such close friends, even attending her hen party and wedding last year.

"This week she visited us for her manicure and pedicure at the beauty bar and she loved the salon and of course the delicious meal at My Big Fat Greek Taverna.

"We’re excited for her to visit again soon."