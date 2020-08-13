A NEW al-fresco restaurant which opened despite the potential strain of the pandemic is said to be quickly establishing itself as the go-to place to eat out.

Stanley’s, in Old Road, Frinton, flung open its doors last month and, according to bosses, has already garnered a strong, local, and loyal following.

The pretty-looking eatery, which is decorated with colourful flowers and boasts a plush outdoor dining area, prides itself on selling fresh and locally sourced food.

The vast menu dishes up everything from traditional fish and chips and roast dinners to stacked burgers, and vegans and vegetarians are also catered for.

Owner Alisa Sugden, who says the restaurant was supposed to open in February, but could not because of lockdown, said it is great to finally be in business.

“It is a relief to now finally be open, as we have had to wait for months and months, but now I am really happy with how it is going,” she said.

“The locals are of the mindset that everything needs to keep going and they have come out to support us.

“We have a really good vibe at the moment, and the main goal is not the monastery side, it’s about establishing a community.”

Stanley’s is named after Alisa’s late grandfather, Stan Gayler, a hardworking caterer who worked in London before living in Frinton for many years.

Later this month, his son, renowned Essex-born chef, Paul Gayler MBE, will take over the kitchen to prepare some of his signature dishes across the bank holiday weekend.

“We moved to the area about 36 years ago, and we bought a motel, which we run for about seven years,” Alisa added.

“But I always thought about doing something else and I come from a family of caters, and Stanley used to do seven weddings a week.

“So, with Paul’s influence, and with running a restaurant being an interest of mine, everything is currently going really well.”

Stanley’s is open from 8am until 5pm from Tuesday through to Sunday, but will soon be offering evening dining.