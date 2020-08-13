Today is A Level results day for students across Essex.

But it will be more than a little different this year.

Thousands of pupils will be getting their results digitally or heading into schools and colleges to pick them up.

Every year we love sharing your stories on A Level results day and this year is no different.

We want to hear how you did - and how it was when you found out there would be no exams.

Whether you are heading to university, taking up an apprenticship, starting a job or going travelling, tell us your story.

Likewise let us know how you feel about the way this year's exams were graded.

A Level Results! Let us know your story How were your results? Tell us your name, where you studied, your grades and what you are doing next. Make sure to include a picture too.

With schools and colleges closed due to the pandemic there were no exams this year.

Instead teachers were told to submit the grades they thought each student would have received if they had sat the papers.

Exam boards have moderated these grades to ensure that this year’s results – for students in England, Northern Ireland and Wales – are not significantly higher than in previous years.

Students in England will be able to use their mock exam results as the basis for an appeal if they are higher than the calculated grade.

Students will also still be able to sit exams in the autumn if they are unhappy with the grades they secured in mocks, or if they are dissatisfied with results awarded by exam boards today.