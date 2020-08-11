THE coronavirus infection rate across Colchester has fallen over the last seven days, new statistics show.

The figures, for the seven days to August 7, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The figures are from Public Health England.

During the period Colchester reported two new positive cases.

This was an infection rate of one case per 100,000 people.

For the previous seven days to July 31 the rate had been 4.8 cases per 100,000 people.

In Tendring there were six new cases reported during the week.

This gave the district an infection rate of 4.1 cases per 100,000 people down from 4.8 the week before.

Some areas of the UK have seen lockdown tightened as cases rose.

In troublespot Pendle, the rate has jumped from 44.5 in the seven days to July 31 to 96.6 in the seven days to August 7 after 89 new cases were recorded.

In Oldham, the rate has risen from 60.3 to 87.7, with 208 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen is third, where the rate has increased slightly

from 78.8 to 80.2, with 120 new cases.

Leicester has seen a slight rise, from 54.2 to 58.2, with 206 new cases.

It comes as the Government has defended its test and trace programme.

The Government has announced it was strengthening regional test-and-trace powers in England while axing 6,000 national contract tracers.

It means people who have been in contact with confirmed coronavirus cases may get a knock on their door if tracers are unable to reach them over the phone.

Health minister Edward Argar told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the move will create a “hybrid system” with national callers alongside a local door-to-door approach.