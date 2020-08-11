LIFEBOAT crews were called to the aid of yacht which was taking on water in the sea off Clacton.

Clacton RNLI was launched to the aid of the 33ft vessel at about 8.30am on Saturday.

The volunteer crew sped to the reported last known location of the yacht, about three to four miles south of Clacton.

A spokesman for the crew said: "Once located, it was found that the vessel was no longer taking on water, but as a precaution, one of our lifeboat crew boarded the vessel with our salvage pump.

"It was found out that the vessel had run aground two days previously in the Bradwell area, and may have damaged the hull and engine, which also had overheated.

"The crew placed the vessel onto tow, heading for Harwich, so paged the Walton flanking station for assistance.

"Our crew handed the vessel over to the Walton crew who continued the rescue onwards and to completion."

Clacton RNLI's Atlantic 85 lifeboat was then called to the aid of a broken down motor boat at about 4.30pm at Alresford Creek.

It was placed under tow to Brightlingsea and the vessel was safely moored alongside Hammer Head pontoon.

The crew ascertained that the motorboat had failed due to a broken starter motor.