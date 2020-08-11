A HOSPICE’S long-standing day centre, which campaigners feared would be turned into flats could now house a doctors’ surgery, according to a councillor.

The Tendring Centre, run by St Helena Hospice, provided therapy for patients with life-limiting illnesses and bereavement support to families.

Last year, the charity submitted plans to sell-off and knock down the Clacton building, located in Jackson Road, and sought permission so 40 flats and 27 parking spaces could be built.

Ground-floor space was also set aside within the scheme for a possible restaurant, shop or pub, which could have been occupied by a national company.

At the time, the organisation’s bosses said the site was no longer financially viable and claimed it had been seriously under-used for a long time.

They did, however, promise to offer the same services elsewhere, but campaigners feared this would mean patients having to go further afield for the same care.

The Gazette now understands the centre, which was partly funded by £275,000 in charitable donations, could be used by the East Lynne Medical Centre.

County councillor Andy Wood, who represents Clacton North, is one of the campaigners who has spent the past 20 months fighting for the building to be put to good use, should it have to be sold.

“St Helena Hospice has decided to allow East Lynne Surgery to use the Tendring Centre, which is really great news,” he said.

“The hospice, I believe, will be renting it to the surgery, but they are just waiting for NHS approval.

“It is much better than it being knocked down and flats or shops being built and will mean this centre is still there for the people of Clacton.

“I have been advocating that this unit be used for other NHS services if St Helena Hospice could not keep it, so I am delighted with the decision.”

Mark Jarman-House, St Helena Hospice’s chief executive, however, would only say talks were taking place regarding the plans.

“We are in discussion with interested parties, but these discussions are in the early stages and, therefore, we cannot comment further at the moment,” he said.

“However, I can assure you that our hospice services in Tendring will not close under any circumstances and we will continue to provide our vital care.”