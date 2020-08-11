A POORLY pooch whose future looked bleak has been given a second chance at life after animal lovers fundraised in their droves for a vital operation.

Bichon Marley arrived at the National Animal Welfare Trust’s Little Clacton centre in a sorry state and in need of urgent medical attention.

Carers found him to have large masses on his head and neck, and his ears were also in need of desperate treatment.

The shy stray’s painfully matted fur also proved uncomfortable for him, which made it difficult for the senior dog to move freely.

Before the animal refuge could consider rehoming him, it was established that Marley would need several operations, but it was unknown how these would be funded.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic the organisation, which relies on donations from the public, has struggled.

The cost of surgeries, including consultations and pain relief, was estimated at about £1,000, which the non-for-profit charity could not afford in the current climate.

But with a little help from the Gazette, and generous donations, the funds were raised and the target was smashed.

“We set up a fundraising page, shared Marley’s story on social media, and got the newspaper on side,” a spokesman for the trust said.

“We did it in the hope that people would help to contribute to making Marley’s future a happier one, because we could see he deserved a pain-free life.

“Our wonderful supporters, as always, rose to the challenge, and donated with gusto.”

Nearly £3,000 was generated as a result of the campaign, meaning Marley was able to go under the knife and become the blossoming boy he was born to be.

Having now recovered from the operation, during which lumps were removed and his fur was cut away, he has already found a new, loving owner.

“He was so brave, and everything went really well, but naturally he had a bit of a sore head afterwards,” the spokesman added.

“But life has continued to look up for Marley, as the team found him a lovely lady who was looking for a new four-legged companion.

“She fell in love with Marley and looked after him during his recuperation.

“We love a happy ending and can’t thank enough all those who have helped us successfully achieve Marley’s Mission.

“Your donations have truly made the world of difference to this boy, giving him the future he so deserved.”