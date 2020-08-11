FLYTIPPERS have been blasted after dumping a pile of “filth” in a coastal village and showing a lack of respect for hardworking residents.

Two dirty sofas, rubbish bags and discarded duvets were spotted in Meadow Way, Jaywick, near a newsagents shop.

It was reported to Tendring Council but residents believe the one-way system is becoming a hotspot for flytippers and fear the criminality will only continue.

One Jaywick homeowner, who has asked not to be named, was made aware of the horde of waste and immediately worked to highlight it.

She believes it was positioned outside a property for months, before a white van was seen taking it away, which some thought would be to a registered recycling centre.

“It think it is disgusting that these people are dumping their filth and it will only encourage rats and all sorts,” she said.

“When people saw a massive van, people assumed it was going to get filled up and taken away but then it was all put there.

“It’s actually now blocking the view for drivers, so it is dangerous, and you only have to walk down Meadow Way to see the amount of rubbished being dumped.

“It is important for people to see this and realise that it really is not OK but these people have no care for Jaywick residents.”

The anonymous resident was full of praise for Jaywick and the majority of its occupants but believes illegal dumping tarnishes the village’s reputation.

“People do care about this area and there are a lot of decent and hard-working people who live here,” she added.

“But, sadly, it is the minority which lets it down and it is the few people who have no care or respect that give Jaywick a bad reputation.

“It is actually really nice here and I just wish these types of people just had a little more respect.”