A MAN’S body was pulled from the sea near Clacton Pier.

Police officers and paramedics were called to Clacton seafront shortly after 10.30am yesterday and an air ambulance also landed on the beach.

The emergency services had received reports of a man in his 60s who had been found in the water.

The man was subsequently pulled from the water before being pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan Stacey, who lives in Clacton, was parking his car when he spotted the air ambulance starting to land.

He walked towards the scene and saw paramedics treating the man on the beach.

“I’m not sure on the situation or what happened exactly, but the man was already out of the water when I arrived,” he said.

“He was on the beach to the left of the pier, where all the new rocks are, so quite far from the actual pier.

“I then saw the paramedics giving the man what looked like a drip and treating him. He was taken away in the land ambulance.”

He added: “It is really sad news and horrible what has happened and my thoughts go out to his family.

“Too many people lose their lives at the beaches these days and more needs to be done to prevent incidents like this from happening.”

The man’s death is currently being classified as unexplained. Essex Police said it is not treating the incident as suspicious.

The force is, however, continuing to investigate the events leading up to the man’s death in a bid to establish why and how he died.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called just after 10.30am, after reports that a man in his 60s had been found just off Clacton Pier in the water. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are treating this as unexplained but not suspicious at this stage. Our inquires are ongoing.”

The death is the latest seaside tragedy. Brother and sister Haider Shamas, 18, and Malika Shamas, 14, died after getting into difficulties off Clacton seafront last August.

The year before Ben Quartermaine, 15, died after he drowned near Clacton Pier.

Anyone with information about the latest tragedy should contact Essex Police by calling 101.