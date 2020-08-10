AN air ambulance has landed on a beach in a seaside town.

Shortly after 11.30am, this morning, beachgoers spotted an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landing on a beach in Clacton.

Positioned not far from the historic pier, eyewitnesses reported seeing a man being pulled from the water before being treated by paramedics.

Ryan Stacey, who was parking his car as the helicopter landed, said he walked over to find paramedics already at the scene.

"Apparently a middle-aged man was pulled from the sea, according to a few other witnesses, but he was already out of the water when I arrived," he said.

"I'm not sure on the situation or what happened, but I saw the emergency services giving the man a drip.

"Fingers-crossed he is okay and I have now seen him be taken to the ambulance, not the helicopter.

"I want to make people aware that although our beach is lovely, people need to be more careful, because too many people lose their lives these days.

"More needs to be done to prevent accidents like this happening."

The emergency services have been contacted for comment.