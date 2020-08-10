A YOUNG archaeologist is now the talk of all her friends after unearthing a pair of interesting looking bones while strolling along the seafront.

Layla-Mae Brown, 7, was walking on a beach in Point Clear, St Osyth, when her eagle-eye spotted something peculiar protruding from the sand.

Upon closer inspection, the budding Time Team star, who attends Brightlingsea Primary School, was shocked after realising she had accidentally stumbled upon a rather large jawbone.

She then decided to keep digging, and before too long, had found another bone, which her mum, Tracey Brown, believes could be an animal’s femur.

Mrs Brown says her daughter’s impressive find has made her very popular with her friends, and she is delighted to have discovered something potentially historic.

“Layla-Mae was very surprised when she found the jawbone, and immediately said ‘wow’ to all her friends,” said Mrs Brown.

“She found it by accident really, but then decided to look for some more when a bit further down she found what we presume to be some type of femur bone.

"Layla-Mae is very proud of her bones and all her friends think they are amazing."

Mrs Brown and her daughter are now hoping they can enlist the knowledgeable of a professional to help identify exactly what Layla-Mae has discovered.

“The bones are currently being kept in a cardboard box until we find a nice enough storage box to put them in," she said.

"We are not certain exactly what the bones are, so, if anyone could help us find out what they are, I know Layla-Mae would be over the moon.”