AN animal lover with learning disabilities who was left devastated by the temporary closure of Colchester Zoo has made his own donation to help out.
Terry Bardey, 75, from Clacton, is supported by non-profit organisation Dimensions, and, prior to lockdown, would regularly enjoy trips to the zoo.
With no visitors allowed, Mr Bardey, who is classed as a vulnerable adult, grew concerned regarding the attraction’s financial forecast so has now made a donation of £100 to the zoo.
“I like animals and enjoy going with my friends and watching them,” he said.
“My favourite is the koala and next on my list is monkeys, so I’m looking forward to seeing them get up to mischief when it’s safe for me to visit again.”