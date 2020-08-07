Confused with all the comings and goings on Maldon District Council?

Here's the latest party political make-up of the council as of 11am today, August 7, 2020, and according to the council's own website.  

Conservative

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

  • Elaine Bamford (Tollesbury)
  • Anne Beale (Heybridge East)
  • Penny Channer (Mayland)
  • Mark Durham (Wickham Bishops and Woodham)
  • Jane Fleming (Purleigh)
  • Adrian Fluker (Southminster)
  • Bryan Harker (Heybridge East)
  • Anne Hull (Burnham-on-Crouch North)
  • Karl Jarvis (Wickham Bishops and Woodham)
  • John Keyes (Great Totham)
  • Clive Morley (Tolleshunt D'Arcy)
  • Richard Siddall (Great Totham)
  • Maddie Thompson (Tolleshunt D'Arcy)
  • Sue White (Purleigh)

Independent

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

  • Mark Bassenger (Althorne)
  • Brian Beale (Southminster)
  • Vanessa Bell (Burnham-on-Crouch South)
  • Michael Edwards (Heybridge West)
  • Mark Heard (Maldon West)
  • Carlie Mayes (Maldon North)
  • Stephen Nunn (Maldon North)
  • Flo Shaughnessy (Maldon West)
  • Nick Skeens (Burnham-on-Crouch South)
  • Wendy Stamp (Burnham-on-Crouch North)
  • Jeanette Stilts (Maldon South)
  • Christopher Swain (Maldon East)

Non-Aligned

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

  • Robert Boyce (Althorne)
  • Richard Dewick (Tillingham)
  • Michael W Helm (Mayland)
  • Kevin Lagan (Maldon South)
  • Chrisy Morris (Heybridge West)