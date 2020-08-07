A BINGO hall in Clacton will be reopening its doors later this month.

Buzz Bingo, in Pier Avenue, closed as part of the Coronavrius lockdown, but will now reopen on August 20.

The UK’s largest retail Bingo operator will begin reopening its clubs across the UK in a staggered rollout from August 6.

Buzz Bingo said there will be enhanced safety measures to keep customers and staff safe.

As a thanks to local NHS workers for their tireless efforts during the pandemic, Buzz Bingo is also introducing a new feature in its main event games.

NHS Lucky Stars will form part of the regular games and see 5p from the sale of every paper book or electronic touchpad package donated to the NHS.

The club will introduce a new maximum capacity to allow for social distancing, perspex screens have been installed at the reception, some seats will be marked as ‘out of use' and sanitising stations will be available.

Peter Brigden, from Buzz Bingo, said: “We want to reassure customers that their health and safety is our number one priority.

"We’ve spent the last few months eagerly preparing for their return and putting all the necessary measures in place to keep them safe.

"Our colleagues have been missing their regular players and are really looking forward to welcoming them back – as well as new players who might want to try something new.”