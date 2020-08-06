Summer is in full swing in Tendring and residents and visitors have once again been enjoying the many shops that have opened across the district.

Since Friday, July 24, wearing masks in shops, shopping centres, banks, takeaway outlets, post offices, sandwich shops and supermarkets, became mandatory.

Discretion has been allowed for diners when eating in restaurants and cafes, however it is advised that masks should be worn when you enter and leave the premises and when getting up from your table.

As part of a drive to encourage diners back to restaurants the Government has launched a campaign called ‘Eat Out to Help Out’, to support local restaurants and food outlets in the area.

Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3rd to 31st August visitors to participating restaurants and food establishments can enjoy a 50% discount from their food bill, up to £10. Alcoholic drinks are not included.

Bird and Bean in Frinton.

Denni from Bird and Bean in Frinton said, "We are delighted to be welcoming people safely back.

"We have signs up in the shop warning for people not to come in if they have any symptoms of Covid19, and we ask people to hand sanitise.

"We have been cleaning even more and washing our hands even more regularly.

"We have taken part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme because people have been isolating at home for months and it just helps those who want to take the first steps in going out again, and it obviously helps us as a business too.”

The Government has launched the Eat Out to Help Out scheme to support struggling hospitality businesses, due to the pandemic crisis.

"Businesses can claim back the money from the Government and have it returned within 5 days.

To find out a food establishment near you please visit www.gov.uk/guidance/get-a-discount-with-the-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme.

The Shop Safe campaign is funded by the England European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020, to support works to make public spaces Covid-secure.

The Department for Communities and Local Government is the Managing Authority for ERDF.

Established by the European Union ERDF funds help local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community regenerations.

For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/european-growth-funding.