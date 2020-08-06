A COMMUNITY group operating within a seaside village is asking residents to help it raise enough funds so an unused and eyesore building can be renovated.

The Jaywick Sands Community Land Trust, which is run by chairman David Booth, wants to generate roughly £5,000 in a bid to turn an empty property into a uniting hub.

The abandoned building, which is located at the Broadway and Beach Way junction, is divided into several units, and previously housed a snack bar and amusements.

Members of the Jaywick Sands Community Land Trust now want to turn the site into what is being branded the Broadoak Centre, a place where locals will be able to come together.

According to Mr Booth, the plan for the centre is for it to include an outreach NHS treatment room, spaces which can be hired out, and a community coffee shop.

“As many people may know Jaywick Sands has long been the most deprived area of England,” he said.

“This project is just one of the ways the community of Jaywick Sands is looking to help itself rejuvenate.

“The Broadoak Centre will help many people with social isolation by bringing them together under one roof."

Mr Booth says the group formed after feeling frustrated with what they believe to be empty promises of improvements and a subsequent lack of action from authorities.

He hopes, if they can fund enough money to repurpose the empty building in Broadway, the project will act as a springboard for further community-led renovation in the area.

"This is just our first project but is an important first step for the community of Jaywick Sands to start looking out for ourselves," he added.

"Many times we have been told by outside bodies that they are going to do things for Jaywick Sands which never happens.

"Now our community can start working together to help itself rejuvenate.

"We are stronger together, because people need community, so the Jaywick Sands Community Land Trust would like to thank you for any support you give."

To donate visit https://tinyurl.com/y8gkw2yh.