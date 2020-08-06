PLANS for a "magical" adventure play land at a farm in Alresford have been recommended for approval by planning officers despite more than 90 letters of objection.

Will and Susie Marsden, who have owned Alresford Hall Farm, off the B1027, for ten years, claim the plans will help them diversify the business and would provide 12 jobs.

The planning application includes a series of natural, wooden-themed structures and a variety of play zones, including a maize maze, water play, sand play and toddler areas, jumping pillows and pedal-karts and a maze, as well as a 100 space car park and access road.

The brownfield site was previously a wholesale nursery, covered in plastic polytunnels.

Mrs Marsden said the development will be a "magical outdoor, active and inspirational play experience for families".

She added: “Our vision for the site is to transport visitors to a wonderland of fairies, dragons, goblins and Captain Martin - a real life explorer who lived in Alresford in the 1700s - designed to take families with children aged 12 and under on a magical adventure away from screens and devices in a safe and nurturing environment."

Tendring Council planning officers have recommended the plans, which will go before the planning committee on August 11, for approval.

A report said: "The application demonstrates that there will be no overriding harm which cannot be mitigated in respect of heritage, landscape, ecology or highways considerations.

"The proposed development will reuse part of the estate, which has been previously developed, and provide a unique visitor attraction within the district for families."

But Alresford Parish Council has objected to the plans and there has been 92 objections and 62 letters of support.

The parish council said: "There are significant concerns for the safety of pedestrians and vehicles accessing the site from the

B1027 due to the section where the site entrance is proposed having a 60mph speed limit, being in close proximity to blind bends and there being no footways or crossing points.

"There are environmental concerns due to the potential for adverse impacts on the wildlife, flora and fauna of the surrounding area.

"The land surrounding the proposed site is of great historical importance and has Grade II listed buildings/structures."