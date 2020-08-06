SEAFRONT bosses claim there is mounting frustration over the lack of Government information about when soft play areas can reopen.

Clacton Pier’s Discovery Bay has been closed since mid-March and there is still no date of when it can operate again.

Almost all other attractions on the landmark are now back up and running – although the Lanes Bowling Centre was unable to open as planned at the weekend due to a change in Government directions.

Outdoor play areas have been back in action for some time and pier bosses claim there is confusion as to why the rules are different for indoor areas.

Pier director Billy Ball called on Clacton MP Giles Watling for help and he submitted a written question about the situation, but there has been no answer yet.

“This has become one of the most frustrating issues for us since the lockdown and we still have no answers to date,” said Mr Ball.

“Outdoor playgrounds have no way of restricting numbers and are not cleaned on a regular basis.

"We can keep a very careful check on capacity in Discovery Bay and have a very thorough cleaning programme waiting to be rolled out.

“The solution we will be using is effective for up to 30 days and we know we can run the attraction safely for both customers and staff.

“It is not only us saying this, but all those involved in soft play areas.

" can take the balls out of the ballistic gun if necessary and can close the role play rooms with shared props until a risk assessment deemed it safe to introduce them. We will do whatever is needed to get back open.”

Mr Ball said that the weather has been varied during June and July and soft play areas would have played a vital part in keeping children active over that period.

“It really doesn’t make sense to us and we are continually being asked when Discovery Bay will be open to the public,” he added.

“There really is nothing we can tell customers as we simply do not know.”

The pier’s trade association, BALPPA, is leading a campaign on the matter.

“Some centres have closed for good and if there is not a decision made soon, I fear that others will go the same way and many jobs will be lost,” said Mr Ball.