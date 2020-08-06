A PERVERT lifeguard admitted to his colleagues he spied on them as they got changed....and carried on doing it to other people after they confronted him.

Bradley McGuinness was working at holiday park in the Tendring district last year when colleagues started to suspect he was looking at them while they got undressed.

After speaking to him about it, they later noticed he was doing the same to swimmers.

McGuinness, 31, admitted to two counts of observing a person doing a private act when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Sharon Hall, prosecuting, said: “Two other workers often used the disabled toilets and changing rooms.

“They thought he was looking at them through the doors.

“They had a word with him but he carried on with the behaviour.

“Later, they saw him doing it to members of the public.

“He apologised to them and admitted he was getting a cheap thrill from it and was doing it for sexual gratification.

“He is now longer employed there, which will be no great surprise.

“It is concerning to see he carried on after being confronted.”

Gemma Lee, mitigating, said a pre-sentence report would be needed from the probation service before McGuinness was sentenced.

“This is a defendant who is unlikely to offend again,” she said.

“Around the time of this occurring he had issues with his mental health.

“He has fully co-operated with the police and has entered timely early guilty pleas.”

Chairman of the bench Robert Clubb ordered a pre-sentence report be prepared.

McGuinness, of Haven Avenue, Holland-on-Sea, will be sentenced at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on September 1.

Mr Clubb said: “We are adjourning for the purpose of compiling a pre-sentence report.

“You must co-operate in the making of that report.

“It will mean the sentencing bench know a lot more about you than we do at this time.”

McGuinness was given unconditional bail but warned a failure to return to court was a criminal offence.