NO further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at hospitals in Colchester, Clacton, Harwich, Braintree and Halstead.
To date there have been 353 deaths at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, as a result of Covid-19.
There has also been four deaths at Clacton Hospital, 25 at Harwich's Fryatt Hospital, and 17 at the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.
The Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust has sadly seen 196 deaths, while the Braintree Community Hospital, Halstead Hospital, and St Peters Hospital, have recorded nine deaths between them.
Across the UK there has today been an increase of 13 deaths, taking the total to 46,193.