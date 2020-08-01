Yorkshire Day takes place each year - and celebrates all that the region has to offer.

Known by many as 'God's Own County', the area offers a wealth of beauty and heritage, from luscious scenic moors and national parks, to historical ruins and archaeological delights.

But when is Yorkshire Day this year, and how is it celebrated? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Yorkshire Day?

Yorkshire Day is an annual event which promotes and celebrates the county of Yorkshire.

It is celebrated by many on the same date every day, with people outside of the region and globally now celebrating the day.

When is Yorkshire Day 2020?

Yorkshire Day is celebrated on August 1 each year, and in 2020 it lands on a Saturday.

The date alludes to the Battle of Minden, which was already celebrated by the Light Infantry, successors to the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry.

On Minden Day, the Light Infantry, together with five other regiments of the British Army, a rose is permitted to be worn in the headdress.

In the Light Infantry, the colour of the rose is white, and a white rose is the emblem of Yorkshire.

It's thought that the white rose was adopted as a symbol in the 14th century, when it was introduced by Edmund of Langley, who was the first Duke of York and founder of the House of York.

What is the history of Yorkshire Day?

Yorkshire Day was first celebrated in 1975 by the Yorkshire Ridings Society. It began as part of a protest movement against local government reforms that came into force in 1974.

The day is now celebrated by many across the UK and around the world each year.

How do people celebrate?

Although typically celebrated in Yorkshire, many people outside of the county and even globally now recognise and celebrate the day.

Yorkshire Day celebrations originally started with just a reading, but now the day involves anything to do with Yorkshire, from local cuisine and confectionery, to its rich historic past.

Celebrations usually involve eating a large amount of traditional Yorkshire food, including the renowned Yorkshire Pudding, but they can also be as simple as reminding each other all the things that are great about Yorkshire.

One traditional custom which is still upheld by many is the reading of the Yorkshire Declaration of Integrity, including by members of The Yorkshire Ridings Society.

What is the Declaration of Integrity?

The Declaration of Integrity goes as follows:

I [your name] being resident in the [East/North/West] Riding of Yorkshire declare:

That Yorkshire is three Ridings & the City of York with these boundaries of 1140 years standing; that the address of all places in these Ridings is Yorkshire;

That all persons born therein or resident therein and loyal to the Ridings are Yorkshire men and women;

That any person or corporate body which deliberately ignores or denies the aforementioned shall forfeit all claim to Yorkshire status.

These declarations made this Yorkshire Day [year]. Yorkshire for ever! God save the Queen!

Which town was Yorkshire Day meant to take place this year?

Each year, there’s also an official civic celebration of Yorkshire Day, but it has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yorkshire Society explains: “The 2020 official civic celebration was to be hosted by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

“Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this has been cancelled. An online event will be organised instead.”

For more information, visit: https://www.yorkshire.com/inspiration/features/yorkshire-day