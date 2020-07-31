The further easing of lockdown restrictions in England due on August 1 has been postponed for at least two weeks - Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed.

Here's a round-up of everything the PM has announced at lunchtime on Friday, July 31.

What was due to reopen on Saturday, August 1?

The following venues were set to reopen on August 1, but will now not reopen/resume until August 15 at the earliest:

Casinos

Bowling alleys

Skating rinks

Indoor performances

Pilots of larger gatherings in sports venues and conference centres

Wedding receptions of up to 30 people will not be permitted

Plus the remaining close-contact services must remain closed

Update issued on face coverings

Face coverings are to be mandatory in indoor settings where people are likely to come into contact with people they do not know, such as museums and places of worship, from August 8, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

What did the PM say?

The Prime Minister has said that despite progress being made in combating Covid-19, the UK cannot think it is exempt from a rise in cases.

At a press conference on Friday, Boris Johnson said: “I’ve also consistently warned that this virus could come back and that we would not hesitate to take swift and decisive action as required.

“I’m afraid that in parts of Asia and in Latin America, the virus is gathering pace and some of our European friends are also struggling to keep it under control.

“As we see these rises around the world, we can’t fool ourselves that we are exempt. We must be willing to react to the first signs of trouble.”

“With those numbers creeping up, our assessment is that we should squeeze that brake pedal… in order to keep the virus under control.

“On Saturday August 1, you’ll remember we had hoped to reopen a number of the higher-risk settings that had remained closed and today I’m saying we’re postponing those changes for at least a fortnight.

“That means until August 15 at the earliest casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and the remaining close-contact services must remain closed.

“Indoor performances will not resume, pilots of larger gatherings in sports venues and conference centres will not take place, and wedding receptions of up to 30 people will not be permitted.”

What did the PM say about Eid and guidance on workplaces?

Boris Johnson said he understood that the latest announcement would be a “real blow” to people who had wedding plans or those who can no longer celebrate Eid in the ways they would wish.

“I’m really, really sorry about that, but we simply cannot take the risk. We will of course study the data carefully and move forward with our intention to open up as soon as we possibly can.

“Two weeks ago I also said that from tomorrow the Government would give employers more discretion over how employees can work safely, whether by continuing to work from home, or attending a Covid-secure workplace.

“And we know that employers have gone to huge lengths to make workplaces safe so that guidance remains unchanged."

What about those shielding?

“I also said that we would pause shielding nationally from August 1, based on clinical advice and that national pause will proceed as planned, and our medical experts will be explaining more about that decision and about the shielded group later today,” he added.

What about cases of coronavirus in England?

There has been an increase in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in England, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) says.

According to the ONS, between July 20 and 26 there were around 0.78 new Covid-19 infections for every 10,000 people in the community population in England.

This is equal to about 4,200 new cases per day.

This is up from an estimated 2,800 new cases a day in the previous week.