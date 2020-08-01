OUR battle with the coronavirus has reached a pivotal crossroads.

We either stay strong and resolute, let common sense prevail and heed the advice and guidance that has been relentlessly drummed into us since March.

Or we adopt a dismissive, misguided attitude, foolishly thinking the virus has passed and feeling everything has returned to normal.

For the sake of us all, let’s hope the vast majority go with the former.

Yes, things are heading in the right direction. The statistics that were once so incredibly sad and sobering now look positive and encouraging. The easing of lockdown restrictions further underlines that fact and genuine progress is clearly being made. But don’t for a second be lulled into the notion that the virus has gone or disappeared.

Quite simply, that isn’t the case and the increase in covid cases on the coast is a stark reminder of the threat it still poses.

Clacton, Frinton and Walton will welcome plenty of daytrippers and holidaymakers this summer. That’s great because tourism is vital to our Tendring towns.

However, it heightens the need to be careful and cautious, to follow rules and keep social distancing in mind. Keep washing your hands and keep making sensible, logical decisions.

Common sense is key and it’s certainly not worth taking risks - otherwise we run the far bigger risk of going back to square one.

Together, we’ve come this far. Let’s keep fighting and not let all that great work and progress unravel.