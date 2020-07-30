A DRINK driver who got behind the wheel without insurance was stopped during the Covid-19 lockdown while going to the aid of an elderly relative.

Patricia Taylor, 25, was stopped in Avon Way, Colchester, at about 3.40am on April 8.

Sharon Hall, prosecuting at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, said an officer spotted three people in the car.

She said: “Due to the time of night, and a vehicle in an estate with multiple occupants inside, the officer decided to see which area they were travelling to.

“Eventually the vehicle pulled over in the middle of the road.

“The officer was suspicious and wanted to speak to the occupant and asked why she was out at this time of night, with the date of the offence during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“She said she was out with her auntie and cousin and had an elderly relative who needed some assistance.

“She said she had a couple of glasses of wine around lunch time.”

A test recorded 61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg. Taylor admitted one count of drink driving and a charge of driving without insurance.

Ms Hall added: “It was aggravated by the fact she was carrying passengers and not insured to drive the vehicle.

“She is a lady of good character with no previous convictions recorded.”

Sam Haldane, mitigating, said: “The account given during the course of the interview is that she had a few glasses of wine with lunch and felt fine to drive.

“She didn’t appreciate how much she had to drink and how quickly it took her over the limit.”

“She tells me she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder shortly after the matter and hasn’t driven since.

“She is a beautician by trade and tells me the loss of her licence will have an impact on her work.”

Magistrates banned Taylor, Eastern Road, Brightlingsea, from driving for 17 weeks and told to pay £367 in fines and court costs.