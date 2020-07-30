Argos have confirmed their iconic catalogue is to end after nearly 50 years.

Here's what the company have said about the changes.

Why are Argos ending their catalogue?

A spokesperson from the company said: After inspiring and delighting customers for almost half a century, the time has come to say goodbye to the iconic Argos catalogue."

Over the past 47 years there have been 93 editions of the catalogue, with over one billion copies printed.

The spokesperson added: "Argos has led the way in offering customers new and convenient ways to shop since it was established in 1973.

"Customers clad in crochet and flares flocked to shop with the only brand in Britain that combined catalogue shopping with a face-to-face store experience.

"Today (July 30), Argos is now an innovative multi channel retailer. The Argos website is the third largest retail website in the UK - with more than one billion visits each year - and customers shopping on smartphones and tablets now account for more than 70 per cent of all Argos online sales.

"Whether customers choose to access the website and app in store, from home or on the move, they are offered greater convenience than from a printed catalogue.

"Using Argos’s digital channels, customers will also be better able to access on-trend deals and the latest ranges."

The retailer said they have recently launched inspiration-based content on its website for the first time.

"Argos is continuing to invest in in-store technology and all Argos stores in the UK will have easy-to-use digital screens by January, which customers can use to browse the website before placing their order.

"Alongside quick and convenient in-store experiences, Argos offers a range of innovative ways for customers to shop, from its market leading FastTrack same day delivery service to convenient Click & Collect services in Argos and Sainsbury’s stores," the spokesperson added.

What about the Argos Christmas Catalogue?

Argos have confirmed they will still be producing the iconic Christmas Gift Guide, giving customers present inspiration for Christmas as families get together to circle products they would love to find under the tree.

A spokesperson from Argos added: "We know that for many of our customers this annual tradition is as much a part of the celebrations as their Christmas dinner."

Which celebrities have featured in the catalogue?

More than a few famous faces have even graced its pages, from Arnold Schwarzeneggar to Holly Willoughby, Tess Daly and Emma Bunton.

Many celebrities have also confessed their love for the product-packed catalogue, including Alan Carr, who chose it as the one book he would take on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

What have the bosses of Argos said about the move?

Mark Given, chief marketing officer at Sainsbury’s, said: "Over the decades the Argos catalogue has charted the nation’s changing tastes and trends in everything from must-have toys to the latest gadgets and devices.

"Today, popular products include wireless earphones, gaming consoles and lots and lots of LEGO.

"In 1973, when the catalogue launched it was point-and-shoot cameras and spacehoppers.

"Just as our customers’ tastes have changed over the years, so have their shopping habits.

"We’re seeing an increasing shift towards digital shopping, using our mobile app, website and in-store browsers.

"Closing the book on the catalogue will help us focus on delivering exciting and inspiring digital shopping experiences to meet the changing needs of our customers, both in-store and online."