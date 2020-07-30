A DRUG driver was caught with cocaine in his system despite never knowingly taking the drug.
Daniel Dore was pulled over in St Botolph's Street, Colchester, in a Renault Clio.
Officers noticed his speech was slurred and eyes were glazed and they smelt alcohol.
A drug wipe test was positive and he was taken to the station.
Officers attempted a drink drive breath test but the machine failed so they took blood from the 22-year-old.
It came back with an illegally high reading of benzoylecgonine - a derivative of cocaine.
He admitted drug driving at Colchester Magistrates' Court.
Evelyn Hicks, mitigating, said: "He has never knowingly taken cocaine and was shocked when the results came back.
"The only reason he can think of as to why it has show up is that the cannabis he had smoked was cut with it.
"Despite that, he doesn't seek to fight the charge.
"He stands to close everything because of this - he works as an accountant and has to travel all over the country."
Magistrates banned Dore, of Severn Road, Clacton, from driving for a year.
He was fined £295 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £105 costs.