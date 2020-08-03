A NEW volunteer police officer has been sworn in to help protect and serve Colchester.
Libby Campbell-McCulloch was one of eight new special constables who received their warrants cards for Essex Police on Monday.
Another volunteer, Robbie Jackson, will be covering Clacton.
Supt Cat Barrie, who heads the special constabulary, said: “I want to thank all the special constables for their hard work and determination.
“Seven of them were on different intakes earlier this year until the Government lockdown.
“With our help and with some changes, they were able to continue with their studies and they proudly received their warrant cards last night.
“We are determined to get special constables trained with the right procedures in place so that they are able to help you and catch criminals."
Anyone interested should go to essex.police.uk/specials.