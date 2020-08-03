A MUCH-LOVED cinema has re-opened to the delight of movie fans after being shut for more than four months as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Clacton Century Cinema, in Pier Avenue, closed its doors to customers back in March as the battle against Covid-19 started to intensify.
People who had pre-booked tickets for upcoming films were issued refunds and the financial impact of the pandemic threw the future of the complex into doubt.
Having weathered the storm, the cinema is now back in business.
